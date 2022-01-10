Smart Shooter releases Smash Dragon for UAS precision

Smart Shooter has unveiled its newest product, aimed at enhancing UAS targeting. (Image: Smart Shooter)

Smart Shooter has unveiled its newest Smash fire control system, the Smash Dragon.

Smart Shooter, a manufacturer of fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms, has revealed the new Smash Dragon, which is configured for use by UASs.

Smash Dragon is an armed drone system that incorporates Smash technology, featured in other products such as the Smash 2000, which ensures precise target elimination.

The Smash Dragon advanced robotic weaponry payload can be mounted on different drones and other UAS.

It can incorporate various types of assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm and other ammunition.

It features a unique stabilisation concept that enables the system to accurately hit static and moving targets while flying.

It achieves this accuracy through Smash’s propriety target acquisition and tracking algorithms as well as advanced computed vision capabilities.

The system has successfully completed live firing tests and is currently under advanced stages of development.

Smart Shooter’s Smash family are in use with militaries across the world, including India, Israel and the US.