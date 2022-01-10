Smart Shooter releases Smash Dragon for UAS precision

Asian attack helicopter programmes prove less than straightforward
There are several ongoing attack helicopter programmes in Asia, but they are not all proceeding smoothly.
Smart Shooter, a manufacturer of fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms, has revealed the new Smash Dragon, which is configured for use by UASs.
Smash Dragon is an armed drone system that incorporates Smash technology, featured in other products such as the Smash 2000, which ensures precise target elimination.
The Smash Dragon advanced robotic weaponry payload can be mounted on different drones and other UAS.
It can incorporate various types of assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm and other ammunition.
It features a unique stabilisation concept that enables the system to accurately hit static and moving targets while flying.
It achieves this accuracy through Smash’s propriety target acquisition and tracking algorithms as well as advanced computed vision capabilities.
The system has successfully completed live firing tests and is currently under advanced stages of development.
Smart Shooter’s Smash family are in use with militaries across the world, including India, Israel and the US.
There are several ongoing attack helicopter programmes in Asia, but they are not all proceeding smoothly.
France has contracted General Atomics, with US governmental support, to supply MQ-9 Reaper follow-on support.
Being smaller, the BrahMos-NG currently in development will be able to be carried by a wider range of fighters than the full-size BrahMos.
The Indian Navy is beginning practical tests of foreign aircraft as it seeks a new carrier-borne fighter. First up is the Rafale.
Norway has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which have been in service since 1980, as its new F-35s join the country's air force.
JV to provide performance-based logistics for 228 tiltrotor aircraft.