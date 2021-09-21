DSEI 2021: Thales, Schiebel partner to fill maritime ISTAR requirement

Camcopter S-100 in flight. (Photo: Thales)

Thales and Schiebel have already conducted flight trials in the UK of an unmanned ISTAR platform.

Thales and Schiebel have joined forces to serve the growing appetite from navies for UAS-based ISTAR capabilities.

Their system comprises the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS and integrated sensor-suite including the Thales I-Master radar, the Israel Aerospace Industries POP Ultra EO/IR sensor pod and IFF.

The system would give naval vessels the capability to perform persistent aerial surveillance, freeing up larger helicopters for more critical or more complex missions such as engaging potential threats or anti-submarine warfare.

The collaboration responds to emerging requirements for UAS that can find, fix, track and identify surface threats, including fast attack craft or USVs.

Conventional methods can mean fast attack craft are not spotted until it is too late to respond.

Sensors aboard the S-100 Camcopter, combined with Automatic Identification System data processed by the CarteNav AIMS mission system, allow operators to identify and detect potential threats quickly.

The I-Master system can detect contacts using synthetic aperture radar and Maritime Moving Target Indication modes. Once a track is detected, the EO/IR sensor is cued to identify the target.

High-definition imagery of the potential target is transmitted back to a ship’s Combat Management System.

Imagery from the UAS can be fed directly into a ship's combat management system. (Photo: Thales)

Schiebel argues that Camcopter S-100 offers a low-cost capability complementary to traditional aerial assets.

The system can contribute to the maritime picture of littoral and blue water operations.

The collaboration combines two proven systems in the Camcopter S-100 and I-Master. The S-100 has been deployed by more than 25 operators and completed in excess of 2,000 deck landings.

I-Master is in service with the British Army as part of the Watchkeeper UAS system. The system’s maritime capabilities were proven during past RN exercises.

During DSEI, Thales showed a simulation of the Camcopter system integrated with its Tacticos combat management system – that will be used on the RN’s Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate.