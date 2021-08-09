To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

S-100 completes USN flight trials

9th August 2021 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Schiebel Camcopter S-100. (Photo: Schiebel)

ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.

Schiebel announced on 9 August that it has successfully completed flight trials of its Camcopter S-100 for the USN.

In a combined demonstration sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) on a commercial vessel off the coast of Florida, Schiebel and Areté Associates demonstrated the capabilities of S-100 installed with the Areté Pushbroom Imaging Lidar for Littoral Surveillance (PILLS) system for data-gathering missions.

PILLS enables hydrographic mapping of ocean littoral spaces with a low SWaP sensor that ‘easily integrates into the S-100’, Schiebel noted in a statement.

The S-100 recently completed a week-long trial with the Hellenic Navy. In total, the system is in service with 14 navies worldwide.

