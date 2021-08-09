S-100 completes USN flight trials

King Stallion embarks on IOT&E
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
Schiebel announced on 9 August that it has successfully completed flight trials of its Camcopter S-100 for the USN.
In a combined demonstration sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) on a commercial vessel off the coast of Florida, Schiebel and Areté Associates demonstrated the capabilities of S-100 installed with the Areté Pushbroom Imaging Lidar for Littoral Surveillance (PILLS) system for data-gathering missions.
PILLS enables hydrographic mapping of ocean littoral spaces with a low SWaP sensor that ‘easily integrates into the S-100’, Schiebel noted in a statement.
The S-100 recently completed a week-long trial with the Hellenic Navy. In total, the system is in service with 14 navies worldwide.
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
Modernisation of the US Army's MQ-1C Gray Eagle ISR UAV will soon include new Link 16 tests under the aircraft's Product Improvement Program.
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
Two new fighters and a heavy UAV, displayed in model form by MiG Corporation at the MAKS-2021 event in late July, are unlikely to progress beyond the drawing board.
AeroVironment has introduced its standardised Puma payload kits, to be delivered to USSOCOM later this year.