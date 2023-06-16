To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Capewell Europe details UK Large Boat Aerial Delivery pitch

16th June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Capewell sees its UMCADS as a cost-effective and future-proof solution for the UK's Large Boat Aerial Delivery (LBAD) requirement. (Photo: Capewell Europe)

Capewell’s solution for airdropping boats builds upon decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise for aerial delivery.

Capewell Europe has positioned itself to meet the UK MoD’s A400M large boat aerial delivery requirement, offering the UK MoD a universal solution that could open doors to a swathe of capabilities.

The ministry is looking for a new Large Boat Aerial Delivery (LBAD) solution for its Airbus A400M aircraft as the RAF's fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130Js has been sunsetted in favour of the newer aircraft.

In June 2023, Capewell Europe was invited to present its solution at High-Speed Boat Operations Forum (HSBO) in Gothenburg, Sweden. With attendance from over 35 countries, Capewell’s Universal Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us