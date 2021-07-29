UK hunts for A400M boat airdrop capability

The UK MoD is calling on industry to provide information on potential solutions to drop large boats from A400M transport aircraft by day or at night, anywhere in the world.

The requirement is for a system capable of launching boats between 8.5-12m long, 2.8-3.5m in the beam, up to 2.2m in height, and weighing 3,800-12,000kg.

In the past, boat airdrop capabilities have been known to have been used by special forces.

The MoD detailed its request in an RfI (last modified on 16 July), in which it stated: 'The User requires the ability to ...