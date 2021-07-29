UK hunts for A400M boat airdrop capability

Taiwan navy receives newest ‘carrier killer’
After commissioning a prototypical corvette in late 2014, Taiwan has received the first of the follow-on series.
The UK MoD is calling on industry to provide information on potential solutions to drop large boats from A400M transport aircraft by day or at night, anywhere in the world.
The requirement is for a system capable of launching boats between 8.5-12m long, 2.8-3.5m in the beam, up to 2.2m in height, and weighing 3,800-12,000kg.
In the past, boat airdrop capabilities have been known to have been used by special forces.
The MoD detailed its request in an RfI (last modified on 16 July), in which it stated: 'The User requires the ability to ...
Israel has received the final two Sa’ar 6-class vessels, out of an order of four, from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
After a long-time absence, the UK is set to beef up its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
A construction programme for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces also includes technology transfer for Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
For over a hundred years submarines have lurked beneath the waves, providing a silent and current threat to surface shipping, both commercial and military. During World War I, the sinking of the RMS Lusitania by a torpedo fired from a German U-Boat showed the tactical advantages of having an underwater capability in maritime operations.
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.