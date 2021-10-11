AUSA 2021: Taekyung looks to break into the US market

Searchlight Drone UAV pictured during AUSA 2021. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

South Korean-made Searchlight Drone platform can be used for EO/IR reconnaissance, logistics operations, surveillance patrol, object tracking and warfighting experiments.

Taekyung Electronics presented its LED Searchlight Drone UAV at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC, as the South Korean company hopes to break into the US market.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA, a company representative did not disclose future orders but the UAV is already in use by several Republic of Korea Army units, including Army Training & Doctrine Command, Army Headquarters, the Army Intelligence School and the Army Special Warfare Command.

Taekyung Electronics is known for producing electronic equipment, such as LED lighting and personal circuit board assembly, and the LED drone is its first foray into UAV production.

The platform can be utilised for EO/IR reconnaissance, logistics operations, surveillance patrol, object tracking and warfighting experiments, in addition to civilian applications such as search and rescue.

The UAV comes in quadcopter or hexacopter configuration with a weight of 16kg, an operating range of 8km and an altitude of around 150m. Its maximum speed is 40km/h.

The Searchlight Drone system includes a speaker, a 3kg camera, a gimbal system and the LED light, which emits luminous intensity of 18,000lm with a lifetime of 50,000h.