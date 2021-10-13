AUSA 2021: Defiant flight tests continue as FLRAA source selection starts

SB>1 Defiant in flight. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A contender in the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft programme is racking up the hours in flight tests.

The SB>1 Defiant compound helicopter has completed 41 flights, 39 flight hours and 42 ground hours to date in its flight test programme, manufacturers Boeing and Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky announced in a briefing during the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

In addition, 188 hours have been logged on the propulsion testbed.

Along with Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor, the Defiant is competing in the US Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme, part of the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) family of rotorcraft being developed for the US military.

The source selection phase of the FLRAA competition started in September with the submission of proposals by the competing firms for evaluation by the US Army.

The submission of proposals — which includes performance figures validated by flight-testing — has not halted the Defiant test programme at Sikorsky’s West Palm Beach Florida facility.

Bill Fell, Sikorsky’s chief test pilot, said that ‘as long as it is a useful tool to reduce risk on FLRAA, we will continue to fly the aircraft’.

In addition to providing data points for the flight envelope, Fell said, ‘we want to fly some representative Army missions’ with the test aircraft.

Fell was enthusiastic about the results of the test flights; the two most recent were flown by US Army aviators as well as company test pilots.

He said Defiant ‘goes 56 knots in side flight, can pick up a 5,600-pound [2,540kg] load and has flown 247 knots in level flight’.

The pusher tail rotor on the Sikorsky-Boeing aircraft provided ‘rapid acceleration and deceleration’, he added. ‘It’s basically throwing out a big parachute back there, an amazing rate of deceleration while [the pilot is] looking at your LZ [landing zone].’

Fell attributed the performance of Defiant to its high specific excess power. ‘It’s about survivability, the ability to react,’ he said. ‘You can lose one engine and still fly at 160 knots, [and] you can lose the tail propeller and still fly at 150-160 knots.’

In addition to survivability, Fell added, ‘you need extra horsepower to go fast, but you can use this in your low-speed envelope for manoeuvrability — you can turn at a 50-degree angle of bank at treetop level — and to pick up big loads’.