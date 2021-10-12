Valor v Defiant X: Who will win?

AUSA 2021: Scarlet Dragon exercises AI-aided kill chain
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
The US Army wants to build a networked ‘ecosystem’ of manned and unmanned weapons to gain a competitive advantage over adversaries and counter aggression from Russia and China, while delivering a multi-domain capability to meet operational objectives.
In this context, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme is an ambitious effort to deliver the next generation of helicopters for the US military.
Beginning with the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator programme, the FVL plan has evolved with the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) as its cornerstones.
In this video we look at the two final contenders for the FLRAA programme.
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
New three-rocket prototype launcher goes on display at AUSA 2021.
US Army EOD specialists to be provided with the new BNVD-1531 from L3Harris.
Galvion is providing a solution to recharge batteries of EOD equipment for the US Army — and other potential applications for the Squad Power Manager include powering radios in Colombian helicopters.
South Korean-made Searchlight Drone platform can be used for EO/IR reconnaissance, logistics operations, surveillance patrol, object tracking and warfighting experiments.
Rafael is unveiling its newest remote weapons station this week at AUSA 2021.