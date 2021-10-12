Valor v Defiant X: Who will win?

At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.

The US Army wants to build a networked ‘ecosystem’ of manned and unmanned weapons to gain a competitive advantage over adversaries and counter aggression from Russia and China, while delivering a multi-domain capability to meet operational objectives.

In this context, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme is an ambitious effort to deliver the next generation of helicopters for the US military.

Beginning with the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator programme, the FVL plan has evolved with the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) as its cornerstones.

In this video we look at the two final contenders for the FLRAA programme.