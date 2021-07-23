To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Defiant team claims ‘significant milestone’

23rd July 2021 - 12:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The SB>1 Defiant helicopter, pictured during its recent lift demonstration flight. (Photo: Sikorsky-Boeing)

Sikorsky-Boeing technology demonstrator demonstrated lifting capability in mid-July flight.

The Sikorsky-Boeing team behind the SB>1 Defiant announced on 22 July that they have completed a ‘significant milestone’ that validates the mission-relevant lifting capability of the co-axial helicopter.

A mid-July demonstration flight at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, involved a 5,300lb (2,400kg) Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System training load.

The lifting power demonstrated by Defiant ‘equates to an Infantry Squad Vehicle or hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition’ for resupply, the development team claimed.

Defiant X (developed from the SB>1 Defiant technology demonstrator) is a candidate solution for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition, in which the US Army seeks Future Vertical Lift aircraft to replace its AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and UH-60 Black Hawk utility platforms.

 

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users