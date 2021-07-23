Defiant team claims ‘significant milestone’

CARMENTA looks into next-generation aircraft self-protection
EU-funded programme seeks to find new countermeasures for aircraft.
The Sikorsky-Boeing team behind the SB>1 Defiant announced on 22 July that they have completed a ‘significant milestone’ that validates the mission-relevant lifting capability of the co-axial helicopter.
A mid-July demonstration flight at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, involved a 5,300lb (2,400kg) Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System training load.
The lifting power demonstrated by Defiant ‘equates to an Infantry Squad Vehicle or hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition’ for resupply, the development team claimed.
Defiant X (developed from the SB>1 Defiant technology demonstrator) is a candidate solution for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition, in which the US Army seeks Future Vertical Lift aircraft to replace its AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and UH-60 Black Hawk utility platforms.
A new UAV is earmarked for deployment on the amphibious assault ship Anadolu — but Turkish planners have more ambitious goals for the unmanned fighter.
USN orders glide kit equipment from Boeing for the extended-range variant of the Quickstrike sea mine.
Rostec presented its new model of the Ka-226T helicopter during MAKS-2021
L3Harris will team with European companies to mature a concept for the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control programme.
There was razzmatazz at MAKS-2021 as Sukhoi lifted the lid on Checkmate with the export market in mind.