Air Warfare Preview 2025: A pressure-filled year ahead will see decisions made on major platforms and programmes

The next 12 months look set to be prove crucial for the ongoing delivery and purchase of air platforms as various armed forces’ modernisation efforts continue.

It will also be a decisive year that will see some highly anticipated announcements regarding future air programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)/Future Combat Air System (FCAS), the US’s Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) and the UK’s New Medium Helicopter.

Manufacturers will await the outcome of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review which is anticipated for the first half of 2025. The externally-led review will determine how and on what defence platforms, programmes and resources the