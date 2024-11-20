US Air Force A-10s to exit South Korea in favour of fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jets

In 2023, the USAF announced that it was intending to retire all A-10 ‘Warthog’ Thunderbolt II aircraft by 2029. (Photo: USAF)

The US Air Force will transition away from its ageing A-10 aircraft in 2025, in favour of updating and enhancing its F-16, and introducing F-15EX and F-35 Lightning II jets in the region.