US Air Force A-10s to exit South Korea in favour of fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jets
The US Air Force (USAF) is planning to move its 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base in South Korea away from its A-10 Thunderbolt II, in favour of enhancing its fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jet capabilities. According to US officials, the aircraft will begin a phased withdrawal from the fighter squadron, starting in January 2025.
The change in strategy represents a “pivotal upgrade” in USAF capabilities in the region, according to the secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. The decision also formed part of the US Department of Defense’s longer-standing modernisation plan to retire more than 1,000
