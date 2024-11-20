To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Air Force A-10s to exit South Korea in favour of fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jets

US Air Force A-10s to exit South Korea in favour of fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jets

20th November 2024 - 16:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

In 2023, the USAF announced that it was intending to retire all A-10 ‘Warthog’ Thunderbolt II aircraft by 2029. (Photo: USAF)

The US Air Force will transition away from its ageing A-10 aircraft in 2025, in favour of updating and enhancing its F-16, and introducing F-15EX and F-35 Lightning II jets in the region.

The US Air Force (USAF) is planning to move its 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base in South Korea away from its A-10 Thunderbolt II, in favour of enhancing its fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jet capabilities. According to US officials, the aircraft will begin a phased withdrawal from the fighter squadron, starting in January 2025.

The change in strategy represents a “pivotal upgrade” in USAF capabilities in the region, according to the secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. The decision also formed part of the US Department of Defense’s longer-standing modernisation plan to retire more than 1,000

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us