GCAP industry partners ink agreement to form joint organisation

13th December 2024 - 13:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Design, development, manufacturing and production on the programme will be evenly split across all nations. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A new company will be established under the industry-led joint venture by mid-2025, headquartered in the UK.

The long-awaited industry-led joint venture for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) has finally been signed, officials from all three companies have announced.

The UK’s BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s JAIEC – the three companies in the next-generation combat aircraft initiative – will form a new company, and will be responsible for the design, development and delivery of the next-generation combat aircraft. The manufacturing and final assembly of the aircraft will be subcontracted to BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The new company is expected to be established by mid-2025. It will be headquartered in the UK,

