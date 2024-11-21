UK, Japan and Italy discuss potential to bring other countries into GCAP programme

The UK, Italian and Japanese Prime Ministers have all reaffirmed their countries “unwavering commitment” to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). The three leaders met at the G20 summit in Brazil on 19 November 2024 where they also reportedly discussed the potential of bringing other countries into the programme.

According to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the three partners spoke of their “ambition to widen participation to a broader range of international partners in future”.

One of these countries could be Saudi Arabia, who had previously expressed interest in the sixth-generation fighter programme although Japan’s foreign minister had previously