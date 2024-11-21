To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UK, Japan and Italy discuss potential to bring other countries into GCAP programme

UK, Japan and Italy discuss potential to bring other countries into GCAP programme

21st November 2024 - 12:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Tempest aircraft concept for GCAP unveiled by BAE Systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

At the G20 summit in Brazil, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), with a nod given to potentially widening the participation out to other countries.

The UK, Italian and Japanese Prime Ministers have all reaffirmed their countries “unwavering commitment” to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). The three leaders met at the G20 summit in Brazil on 19 November 2024 where they also reportedly discussed the potential of bringing other countries into the programme.

According to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the three partners spoke of their “ambition to widen participation to a broader range of international partners in future”.

One of these countries could be Saudi Arabia, who had previously expressed interest in the sixth-generation fighter programme although Japan’s foreign minister had previously

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

