UK finalises Airbus H145 helicopter order while NMH programme timeline continues to slip

The six rotorcraft now on order were expected to take over duties during 2026. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The UK signed a $150 million contract for six Airbus H145 helicopters to enhance military operations in Brunei and Cyprus, replacing aging Puma HC2s. At the same time, questions remain over the fate of the New Medium Helicopter programme amidst uncertainties surrounding procurement plans and delivery timelines.