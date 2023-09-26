Sweden accelerates Gripen E fighter jet delivery
Sweden has announced it has added new functionality and changed delivery plans for the Gripen E and Gripen C/D orders it has submitted to Saab. The agreement covers the period between 2023 and 2030, and the order is worth around SEK 5.8 billion ($526 million).
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Försvarets materielverk (FMV), and Saab have agreed to revise the existing agreement regarding the development and production of Gripen E fighters by adding new functionality. This includes changes in the telewarfare system, the communication and reconnaissance system and other elements.
The agreement also changed delivery plans for both the E and
