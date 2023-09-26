To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden accelerates Gripen E fighter jet delivery

26th September 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Sweeden and Saab signed a deal in 2013 for the purchase of 60 Gripen Es. (Photo: Saab)

Adjustments to an existing contract aims to facilitate the continued development and operational use of Gripen C/D aircraft beyond 2030, in parallel with the introduction of the Gripen E next-generation fighter.

Sweden has announced it has added new functionality and changed delivery plans for the Gripen E and Gripen C/D orders it has submitted to Saab. The agreement covers the period between 2023 and 2030, and the order is worth around SEK 5.8 billion ($526 million).

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Försvarets materielverk (FMV), and Saab have agreed to revise the existing agreement regarding the development and production of Gripen E fighters by adding new functionality. This includes changes in the telewarfare system, the communication and reconnaissance system and other elements.

The agreement also changed delivery plans for both the E and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us