IDEX 2023: Bayraktar TB2 to dominate Middle East UAV spending
With IDEX 2023 around the corner, $5.56 billion remains available from unwarded Middle Eastern UAV programmes, 10.65% of the $52.26 billion available in UAV programmes globally, according to Shephard Defence Insight data.
Source: Shephard Defence Insight
$1.77 billion of this unawarded money is forecast to be spent on the Bayraktar TB2. The UAV is popular in the region, with $3.96 billion forecast to be spent on the platform between 2016 and 2026.
This accounts for 66.58% of forecast global spending on the platform in this period, more than quadruple the forecasted TB2 spending of any other region.
Source: Shephard Defence Insight
The UAE contributes 50.52% of the Middle East’s estimated TB2 spending thanks to its reported $2 billion acquisition of 120 units, which reportedly involves domestic industrial participation.
The UAE’s own drone industry is maturing, with UAVs from Halcon and Adasi, subsidiaries of Edge Group, expected to be heavily featured at IDEX 2023.
Any domestic industrial participation included in the reported TB2 deal will only further develop this sector and may lead to Emirati drones claiming a larger share of the $5.56 billion in unawarded Middle Eastern programmes in the coming years.
Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news
-
IDEX 2023: Vegvisir adds mixed reality to vehicle situation awareness
The Vegvisir situational awareness system uses cameras and immersive headsets to replace traditional periscopes used on APCs and IFVs.
-
IDEX 2023: Allen-Vanguard builds UAE counter-UAS and EOD capability
The company is aiming to develop an indigenous electronic countermeasures capability offering for nations in the MENA region.
-
IDEX 2023: Edge acquires majority stake in UGV firm Milrem
The Estonian UGV manufacturer is best known for its TheMIS UGV.
-
IDEX 2023: US extends M1 Abrams tank support for MENA operators
General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded additional Foreign Military Sales funds to extend technical support work for M1 Abrams tanks operated by Egypt, Morocco, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
-
IDEX 2023: Kuwait seeks new medical capabilities for armed forces
A potential Foreign Military Sales transaction could see Kuwait acquire and integrate a $250 medical information systems for its armed forces.
-
IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option
The Smash Hopper remote weapon station can be mounted on ground vehicles or fixed mounts.