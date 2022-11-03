IAI debuts compact lightweight electronic warfare package

IAI's TacSense electronic intelligence package offers ESM capability for low-size, weight and power applications, such as dismounted troops and small uncrewed aerial systems.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new tactical electronic support measures (ESM) system, TacSense (ELL-8395). TacSense is designed with a compact form factor with minimal SWaP.

This allows TacSense to be deployed from platforms including tactical ground vehicles and small UAVs. In addition, a manpack configuration enables the system to be carried on foot by one person. The system's SWaP also facilitates camouflaged unattended installation.

TacSense is designed to provide high-performance ESM in tactical scenarios, such as ground force manouevres, discreet operation from fixed installations, and operation from aerial platforms that are limited in their capacity to contain large sensors.

TacSense can intercept, classify, track and analyse radars, including low probability of intercept (LPI) emitters. It covers the full RF spectrum, giving operators real-time understanding of hostile radars that are threatening them with surveillance and targeting.

TacSense has been selected for use by an initial customer, with 'several tens' of operational systems under contract, according to IAI.