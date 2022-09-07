To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2022: First batch of crowdfunded Warmate loitering munitions arrives in Ukraine

7th September 2022 - 15:08 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Warmate loitering munition. (Photo: WB Group)

Ukraine ordered 40 Warmates, half of which have already reached frontline units with the remainder to arrive by the end of September.

Frontline units in the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received their first batch of 20 Warmate loitering munitions made by Polish company WB Group.

Announcing the news on 6 September, Ukrainian digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed that 20 more Warmates will be provided to frontline units this month as Ukraine pushes to liberate areas in the Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts from Russian occupation.

A crowdfunding effort via Monobank raised UAH64 million ($1.73 million) for the acquisition of the Warmates.

The 1.17m-long Warmate can carry a 1.4kg anti-personnel or anti-armour payload. It has a maximum range of 12km and mission endurance of up to 50 minutes, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Its setup time is approximately 10 minutes.

