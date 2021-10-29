US 5th Fleet demonstrates at-sea uncrewed systems integration

US Navy charmed by Cobra King
US Navy demonstrates confidence in Cobra King radar system with new operations and maintenance services contract.
US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Task Force 59 has completed its first uncrewed systems integration exercise at sea.
Task Force 59, established to focus US 5th Fleet efforts on integrating uncrewed systems and AI, evaluated the MANTAS T-12 USV alongside US patrol craft and assets from the Bahrain Defence Force.
The exercise marks the first time NAVCENT has integrated USVs with crewed vessels at sea in the US 5th Fleet area of operations, which covers the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Exercise New Horizon also marked a first for NAVCENT, integrating the USV with …
The inertial navigation system has already been demonstrated during a first sea trial on a military vessel.
Working at the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, RN engineers and BAE Systems installed a replacement turning unit for the Artisan radar aboard HMS Montrose.
The Perle of France’s fleet has taken another step closer to returning to service.
The US Senate Appropriations Committee has criticised the USN, saying the service submits budgets to Congress that underfund critical programmes with the expectation that lawmakers would restore the funds.
Amidst delays in Australia's Arafura-class OPVs, the interim capability of the Evolved Cape class becomes even more paramount.