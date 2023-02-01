Central Asian drones: land of opportunity or saturated market?

Signs of a drone race in Central Asia are nothing new, as the region has represented a land of opportunities for foreign manufacturers, including China, Israel, Belarus, Turkey and Russia, for some time now.

However, with the war in Ukraine, the localisation of technology is a growing trend as players seek to gain regional superiority in the field of UAS.

This pattern was illustrated when in May 2022, Turkey first reported that it would begin co-producing its Anka drones with Kazakhstan at a production facility to be built in Astana, and less than a week later, Iran unveiled a new