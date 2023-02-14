NAVDEX 2023: Autonomous minehunter arrives in the Gulf for trials
An uncrewed minehunting boat from the UK RN has arrived in the Gulf, in a significant step towards the operational fielding of autonomous minehunting systems.
The boat, RNMB Harrier, is part of a ten-year programme that aims to replace the RN's existing fleet of crewed mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) with autonomous and uncrewed capabilities.
In the Gulf, the USV will work with host ship LSD(A) RFA Cardigan Bay to conduct a series of demonstrations and prove its ability to operate in the region's conditions.
Cdre Steve Prest, Director Navy Acquisition, said: 'It is thrilling to see the first unit of minehunting capability (MHC) equipment deployed on operations to undertake its operational evaluation phase.'
Harrier can operate autonomously or remotely from an afloat or ashore control centre.
The USV tows a side-scan sonar to look for mines and alert other units of the whereabouts of the threat.
In future, the systems will also work with remotely operated UUVs and a minesweeper.
The vessel was previously deployed in Faslane, Scotland.
Lt Cdr Mark Shaw, CO of Mission System Team One in the Mine Threat Exploitation Group, said: 'Our task is to prove this first iteration of the capability in an operational environment. This is a step-change in the way the Royal Navy conducts MCM, and we are not just proving the equipment and operating procedures but setting the template on how we operate and integrate within the wider force.'
Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023
-
IDEX 2023: Bird Aerosystems lands contract to protect VIP transports
Bird Aerosystems is supplying pod-mounted missile protection and IR countermeasures systems for two types of aircraft for a European customer.
-
IDEX 2023: Emirates Defense and Steadicopter team up on rotary UAS
The duo are partnering to offer rotary-wing UAS into the UAE and other select markets.
-
Turkey develops sanction-busting system to secure naval helicopters
A newly developed system for securing and transferring helicopters on the flight decks of Turkish I-class frigates is being rolled out to replace the Canadian-supplied ASIST equipment.
-
Turkish Air Force tanker modernisation effort completed ahead of schedule
US contractor Field Aerospace has finished upgrading the Turkish Air Force's Boeing KC-135R tanker fleet flight decks to Block 45 configuration.
-
Central Asian drones: land of opportunity or saturated market?
As Central Asian countries have bolstered their UAV fleets, states have been keen to localise production (and in some cases cut ties with Russia) through deals with Turkey, Iran and Belarus.
-
F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve
Lockheed Martin is facing a backlog of F-16 aircraft that is set to increase as the list of countries that want the jet grows. However, the company is convinced it can increase production rates significantly throughout 2023.