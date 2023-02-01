To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Mothership for autonomous minehunters arrives in the UK

1st February 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

MV Island Crown will undergo minor modifications before entering service hosting autonomous minehunting capabilities. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

A new commercial vessel conversion will support operation of the UK's autonomous minehunting capabilities.

A commercial vessel that will be converted for military use and serve as a mothership for autonomous minehunting capabilities has arrived in the UK.

The MV Island Crown will undergo modifications before entering service with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) later this spring.

The ship is the second commercial platform to be procured by the UK MoD recently following the arrival of the first Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance (MROS) ship in January.

Island Crown was purchased by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) for £40 million ($49 million) and will only require minimal work to be ready for military use. This will focus

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

