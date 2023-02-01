Mothership for autonomous minehunters arrives in the UK

A commercial vessel that will be converted for military use and serve as a mothership for autonomous minehunting capabilities has arrived in the UK.

The MV Island Crown will undergo modifications before entering service with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) later this spring.

The ship is the second commercial platform to be procured by the UK MoD recently following the arrival of the first Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance (MROS) ship in January.

Island Crown was purchased by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) for £40 million ($49 million) and will only require minimal work to be ready for military use. This will focus