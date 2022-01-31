Atlas Elektronik to deliver further autonomous minehunter to RN

Fincantieri delivers first Qatari Musherib-class OPV
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
The Mine Hunting Capability office in UK MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) has contracted Atlas Elektronik UK to deliver a further Atlas Remote Combined Influence Minesweeping System (ARCIMS) uncrewed Minehunting system to the RN.
The USV, RNMB Hydra, will complement four existing ARCIMS: Hussar, Halycon, Harrier and Hazard.
Hydra will be equipped with Sense and Avoid autonomy, a launch and recovery system and towed side-scan sonar.
C2 will be provided by a Portable Command Centre combining UXV autonomy software with Seebyte planning and analysis software.
Hydra will be delivered to the RN by late 2022, ahead of operational evaluation in 2023.
In 2021, Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK partnered to demonstrate an advanced minehunting capability blending the former's AQS-20C advanced sonar and the latter's ARCIMS USV to the RN.
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
A new so-called test and training ship for the Turkish Navy will actually gather COMINT and SIGINT data for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.
The four Baden-Württemberg-class F125 ships were built by the ARGE F125 consortium of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and NVL Group.
The latest annual report from the weapons testing authority in the DoD highlighted new design shortfalls in Ford-class aircraft carriers. The EMALS, arrestor gear, weapons elevators, and dual-band radar are not hitting reliability targets.
The armed Ulaq USV will be used for base and port defence and reconnaissance and patrol missions.
China will give two submarines to Thailand so it can train more effectively as it awaits the delivery of its first new boat.