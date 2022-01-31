Atlas Elektronik to deliver further autonomous minehunter to RN

RMNB Harrier. (Photo: Atlas Elektronik UK)

The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.

The Mine Hunting Capability office in UK MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) has contracted Atlas Elektronik UK to deliver a further Atlas Remote Combined Influence Minesweeping System (ARCIMS) uncrewed Minehunting system to the RN.

The USV, RNMB Hydra, will complement four existing ARCIMS: Hussar, Halycon, Harrier and Hazard.

Hydra will be equipped with Sense and Avoid autonomy, a launch and recovery system and towed side-scan sonar.

C2 will be provided by a Portable Command Centre combining UXV autonomy software with Seebyte planning and analysis software.

Hydra will be delivered to the RN by late 2022, ahead of operational evaluation in 2023.

In 2021, Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK partnered to demonstrate an advanced minehunting capability blending the former's AQS-20C advanced sonar and the latter's ARCIMS USV to the RN.