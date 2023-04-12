To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Vrgineers to showcase F-15E fighter simulator that could replace live training at IT2EC 2023

Vrgineers to showcase F-15E fighter simulator that could replace live training at IT2EC 2023

12th April 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Vrgineers is currently working on a mixed-reality (MR) version of the F-15E trainer that will allow full 1:1 training. (Photo: US DoD)

Vrgineers and Razbam Simulations have developed a transportable F-15E pilot simulator that offers high levels of immersion and will soon allow for one-to-one training.

Vrgineers and Razbam Simulations have completed development of the new F-15E Strike Eagle pilot simulator and the partners will showcase it at the upcoming IT2EC 2023 trade show in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Eagle trainer uses Vrgineers’ Portable Trainer and XTAL3 VR headset alongside Razbam’s F-15E software model.

The concept allows air forces to train cooperation and mission rehearsals using an affordable solution.

The Portable Trainer can be set up in under 30 minutes, it is easily transportable but still offers a high level of immersion due to the Czech company’s 4K resolution head-mounted display (HMD).

CEO and co-founder of Vrgineers

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us