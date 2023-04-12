Vrgineers to showcase F-15E fighter simulator that could replace live training at IT2EC 2023

Vrgineers and Razbam Simulations have completed development of the new F-15E Strike Eagle pilot simulator and the partners will showcase it at the upcoming IT2EC 2023 trade show in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Eagle trainer uses Vrgineers’ Portable Trainer and XTAL3 VR headset alongside Razbam’s F-15E software model.

The concept allows air forces to train cooperation and mission rehearsals using an affordable solution.

The Portable Trainer can be set up in under 30 minutes, it is easily transportable but still offers a high level of immersion due to the Czech company’s 4K resolution head-mounted display (HMD).

