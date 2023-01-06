Vrgineers XTAL virtual reality headset goes wireless

Vrgineers revealed the wireless version of its XTAL headset, a standalone VR device, at the CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, taking place between 5 and 8 January.

The new version of the company’s head-mounted device (HMD) targets customers who are unable to run demanding applications from mobile cores and need fully performing computers to calculate and render VR content.

Vrgineers is working with cable replacement solution provider IMRNext to bring wireless streaming to the XTAL.

The original XTAL VR/XR headset is in use on several applications across the globe, including the Vrgineers-designed ‘unofficial, unclassified F-35-like training simulator’ and the Advanced