VR Group provides ground sims for Hungarian L-39NG
Aero Vodochody has selected Czech training solution provider VR Group to provide a ground-based simulation training system for the Hungarian Air Force’s L-39NG turbofan trainer and light combat jets, the partners announced on 1 September.
The Hungarian Secretary of State for Defence Policy and Defence Development Gáspár Maróth announced the procurement of 12 L-39NGs in the spring of 2022, and Aero says the programme is on track.
Eight aircraft will serve training purposes, while the remaining four will be developed in a reconnaissance version developed under a joint Hungarian-Czech research initiative. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2024.
The ground-based
