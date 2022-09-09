To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

VR Group provides ground sims for Hungarian L-39NG

9th September 2022 - 11:20 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Aero Vodochody has been providing training aircraft for a number of countries. (Photo: Aero Vodochody)

Aero Vodochody and VR Group will supply the Hungarian Air Force with a full training system for the L-39NG jets.

Aero Vodochody has selected Czech training solution provider VR Group to provide a ground-based simulation training system for the Hungarian Air Force’s L-39NG turbofan trainer and light combat jets, the partners announced on 1 September. 

The Hungarian Secretary of State for Defence Policy and Defence Development Gáspár Maróth announced the procurement of 12 L-39NGs in the spring of 2022, and Aero says the programme is on track.

Eight aircraft will serve training purposes, while the remaining four will be developed in a reconnaissance version developed under a joint Hungarian-Czech research initiative. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2024.

The ground-based

