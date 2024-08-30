Vietnam receives first batch of L-39NG jets and awaits US trainers

The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) formally accepted six L-39NG jet trainers from Czech firm Aero Vodochody in August. The force has also been awaiting delivery of its first T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from the US.

Vietnam has been the launch customer for this latest L-39 variant. Aero Vodochody said earlier this month that the L-39NGs’ site acceptance tests had been successfully passed. Around 10 employees helped verify their functionality and performed test flights in country.

Victor Sotona, CEO and chairman of the board for Aero Vodochody, commented: “I’m extremely pleased that the final assembly and flight of the