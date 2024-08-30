Vietnam receives first batch of L-39NG jets and awaits US trainers
The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) formally accepted six L-39NG jet trainers from Czech firm Aero Vodochody in August. The force has also been awaiting delivery of its first T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from the US.
Vietnam has been the launch customer for this latest L-39 variant. Aero Vodochody said earlier this month that the L-39NGs’ site acceptance tests had been successfully passed. Around 10 employees helped verify their functionality and performed test flights in country.
Victor Sotona, CEO and chairman of the board for Aero Vodochody, commented: “I’m extremely pleased that the final assembly and flight of the
More from Training
Southern Fenix rises in the Atacama Desert as militaries train together
The exercise aimed to foster hemispheric collaboration and was the first deployment of the M142 HIMARS system in such training.
New army training facility for NATO soldiers opens at Virginia navy base
The facility will make training for the ACFT significantly more comfortable and will aim to boost morale among troops.
First RAAF pilot completes Ghost Bat training
Designed as a multirole system to escort crewed aircraft, the MQ-28A Ghost Bat began development in 2013 and took its first flight in February 2021. The training of the first military pilot is a major milestone.
New mixed reality pilot training delivers tactile advantage
The US Office of Naval Research has developed an approach that combines realistic buttons with virtual vistas.
US and South Korea train together in North Korean threat readiness
This year's Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are informed by real-world geopolitics and likely threats.
Thales and German armed forces sign mobile threat simulator enhancement contract
The three-year deal will continue work that has been ongoing for 15 years in Koblenz.