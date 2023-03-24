To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Varjo-Aechelon partnership on US Air Force training programme continues run of success for Finnish company

24th March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The partnership aims to provide personnel with the necessary tools to experience and dominate modern threats. (Photo: US DoD)

Aechelon and Varjo are collaborating to provide mixed reality (MR) technology for the USAF's 31st Combat Training Squadron to enhance readiness to combat evolving threats.

Aechelon Technology is partnering with J F Taylor to support the 31st Combat Training Squadron (VTTC) at Nellis AFB.

The VTTC is a USAF capability supporting a path to National Defense Strategy readiness.

As part of the effort, Aechelon will work with US pilots, government/industry subject matter experts and Varjo to quickly implement and test image generators and MR head-mounted display (HMD) system capabilities.

The collaboration between the partners aims to provide personnel with the necessary tools to experience and dominate modern threats, execute tactics, techniques and procedures and integrate advanced technologies across all domains.

Aechelon Technology will equip and

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

