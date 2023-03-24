Varjo-Aechelon partnership on US Air Force training programme continues run of success for Finnish company
Aechelon Technology is partnering with J F Taylor to support the 31st Combat Training Squadron (VTTC) at Nellis AFB.
The VTTC is a USAF capability supporting a path to National Defense Strategy readiness.
As part of the effort, Aechelon will work with US pilots, government/industry subject matter experts and Varjo to quickly implement and test image generators and MR head-mounted display (HMD) system capabilities.
The collaboration between the partners aims to provide personnel with the necessary tools to experience and dominate modern threats, execute tactics, techniques and procedures and integrate advanced technologies across all domains.
Aechelon Technology will equip and
Aeralis teams up with AI company on digital enterprise model for aircraft services
Aeralis has signed an MoU with Aerogility to develop a digital enterprise model for aircraft services, focusing on optimising whole-life costs and aircraft availability
BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project
BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will deliver new virtual training solutions for the British Army under the Collective Training Transformation Programme.
France buys new sims for its E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft
The full flight simulator procurement falls under the cockpit modernisation programme awarded to Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.
Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme
The agreement between Boeing and Shield AI will explore autonomous systems implemented into existing and future aircraft.