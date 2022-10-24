Aechelon to supply mixed reality training system for B-52 crews
Aechelon Technology has received a contract from Aero Simulation for advanced MR image generator systems for the USAF B-52 Stratofortress, the company announced on 12 October.
The company will supply its MR workstations with a multi-spectral compact image generator that connects to a Varjo’s XR-3 MR HMD.
The system integrates a full-resolution, worldwide 3D visual and sensor database with extensive domestic and foreign areas of interest that is already in use with other US platforms.
Earlier this autumn, Aero Simulation received a contract to extend its containerised Operational Flight Program (OFP) architecture to the USAF B-52 training system in an effort to continue the aircraft's modernisation works.
Under that Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, Aero Simulation was set to provide an MR interface with a combination of touchscreen instruments and 3D flight and mission controls.
