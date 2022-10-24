To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Aechelon to supply mixed reality training system for B-52 crews

Aechelon to supply mixed reality training system for B-52 crews

24th October 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The MR system integrates a full-resolution, worldwide 3D visual and sensor database. (Photo: US DoD)

Aechelon Technology will supply its mixed reality (MR) image generator system with existing integrated database for the B-52 to ensure interoperability with other US platforms.

Aechelon Technology has received a contract from Aero Simulation for advanced MR image generator systems for the USAF B-52 Stratofortress, the company announced on 12 October.

The company will supply its MR workstations with a multi-spectral compact image generator that connects to a Varjo’s XR-3 MR HMD.

The system integrates a full-resolution, worldwide 3D visual and sensor database with extensive domestic and foreign areas of interest that is already in use with other US platforms. 

Earlier this autumn, Aero Simulation received a contract to extend its containerised Operational Flight Program (OFP) architecture to the USAF B-52 training system in an effort to continue the aircraft's modernisation works.

Under that Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, Aero Simulation was set to provide an MR interface with a combination of touchscreen instruments and 3D flight and mission controls.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us