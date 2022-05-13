To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF ACMI pods to undergo encryption upgrade

13th May 2022 - 17:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An example of a P5 CTS ACMI pod. (Photo: Cubic)

Cubic is to install NSA-certified encryption for its P5 Combat Training System ACMI pods

The USAF is to receive a security update with National Security Agency-certified Type 1 encryption for its the P5 Combat Training System (P5 CTS) pods, under a new $90.6 million contract for Cubic Defense Applications.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, for completion by 31 May 2028.

‘This contract includes 10 percent Foreign Military Sales to Qatar and other classified customers,’ the DoD noted on 12 May.

P5 CTS is the USAF and USN programme of record for GPS-enabled autonomous Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI) systems.

The ACMI pods enhance training exercises by providing a live air picture, recording mission data, adjudicating weapons engagements and relaying time, space and positioning information between aircraft.

The system is embedded within the F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon programmes.

P5 CTS is expected to be supported by the USAF until 2030, when it is scheduled to be succeeded by the Secure Live, Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment.

Besides Qatar, other FMS operators of P5 CTS include Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.

