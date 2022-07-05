US training provider receives five-year F-5E/F Tiger II block upgrade deal

US-based Tactical Air Support has obtained a $265.3 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division to upgrade 22 ex-Swiss Air Force F-5E/F Tiger II fighter aircraft to the N+/F+ configuration for USMC and USN pilot training.

Specifically, the new contract (revealed on 1 July by the DoD) covers engineering, inspection, modification, and block upgrade efforts for 16 F-5E and six F-5F Tiger IIs.

‘Additionally, this contract procures eight block upgrade retrofits to existing [Tactical Air Support] fleet aircraft,’ the DoD added.

Tactical Air Support operates the F-5 for aggressor/adversary support and fighter lead-in training. It will execute the latest contract at 19 US locations and Emmen Air Base in Switzerland, for completion by June 2027.