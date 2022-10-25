T-45 Goshawk grounding puts more stress on US Navy pilot pipeline

The USN's fleet of T-45C Goshawk trainer jets had to be grounded after a trainee experienced a low-pressure compressor blade failure before take-off on 11 October, US officials have admitted.

The USN initiated the safety stand-down on 14 October.

The aircraft are being used to train navy and USMC fighter pilots, so the unavailability of the Goshawk means that pilot training is taking a serious hit as well.

Rear Adm John Lemmon, the USN's PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs, said in a statement on 18 October that four commands 'have been working around the clock with industry partner Rolls-Royce to identify the root