  • T-45 Goshawk grounding puts more stress on US Navy pilot pipeline

T-45 Goshawk grounding puts more stress on US Navy pilot pipeline

25th October 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The T-45’s track record is littered with incidents and pauses to training flight operations. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Navy has been forced to ground its fleet of T-45C Goshawks again after issues were detected with engine fan blades. This is the third major problem with the trainer jets that impacts the fighter pilot training pipeline for the navy and marine corps.

The USN's fleet of T-45C Goshawk trainer jets had to be grounded after a trainee experienced a low-pressure compressor blade failure before take-off on 11 October, US officials have admitted.

The USN initiated the safety stand-down on 14 October.

The aircraft are being used to train navy and USMC fighter pilots, so the unavailability of the Goshawk means that pilot training is taking a serious hit as well.

Rear Adm John Lemmon, the USN's PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs, said in a statement on 18 October that four commands 'have been working around the clock with industry partner Rolls-Royce to identify the root

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

