T-45 Goshawk grounding puts more stress on US Navy pilot pipeline
The USN's fleet of T-45C Goshawk trainer jets had to be grounded after a trainee experienced a low-pressure compressor blade failure before take-off on 11 October, US officials have admitted.
The USN initiated the safety stand-down on 14 October.
The aircraft are being used to train navy and USMC fighter pilots, so the unavailability of the Goshawk means that pilot training is taking a serious hit as well.
Rear Adm John Lemmon, the USN's PEO Tactical Aircraft Programs, said in a statement on 18 October that four commands 'have been working around the clock with industry partner Rolls-Royce to identify the root
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
3D-printed equipment with integrated chipset improves military training
3D-printed military equipment with an integrated chipset simulates real military systems and allows armed forces to train soldiers without exposing them to dangerous situations.
-
AUSA 2022: Cubic introduces new indirect fire training systems
Appetite in the US – and elsewhere – to improve both direct and indirect fire training has grown. Cubic is closely engaged with the US Army to improve and expand simulations and training system on both areas.
-
QinetiQ ramps up special mission aircraft efforts across the globe
The second DA62 multi-purpose aircraft will support training services QinetiQ is providing from its German base, while the acquisition of Air Affairs Australia will enhance the company's Asia-Pacific efforts.
-
UK to deploy virtual elements in Exercise Joint Warrior
Exercise Joint Warrior, Europe's largest military exercise, will see the deployment of various naval, aerial and virtual assets to test NATO allies' preparedness and responsiveness.