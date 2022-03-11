Rolls-Royce keeps US Navy T-45 Goshawks flying

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract modification to extend services and add flight hours for intermediate and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for their Ardour engines.

The support relates to the approximately 210 in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F405-RR-401 powers the T-45 Goshawk and is a turbofan engine that developed a thrust of 5,527lb.

The Goshawk first became operational in 1991 and has since undergone upgrades to include a glass cockpit, radar emulator and HUD, to the T-45C standard of later production aircraft, and some have additional radar simulation.

It is expected to remain in service until 2035.

The contract modification is valued at $52.5 million and modifies a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract.

The original contract (N6134019D0004) was awarded by the US Navy to Rolls-Royce in December 2018. According to GovTribe, it had a combined potential value of $603.7 million as of October 2021.