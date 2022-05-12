To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Production of Red Hawk is on track after first aircraft rollout, says Boeing

Production of Red Hawk is on track after first aircraft rollout, says Boeing

12th May 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Boeing T-7A Red Hawk (Photo: Boeing)

The first production-standard T-7A will undergo ground check and flight tests before being handed over to the USAF.

Boeing has unveiled the first T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer jet to be delivered to the USAF.

The USAF awarded the $9.2bn T-X contract for 351 aircraft to Boeing in September 2018 and the production work started in February 2021.

The aircraft was revealed during a 28 April rollout ceremony in the Boeing production facility at St Louis Lambert International Airport. The aircraft will remain in St Louis for ground and flight tests before being handed over to the USAF.

The Red Hawk aircraft, simulators and associated ground equipment are set to replace the Air Education and Training Command’s (AETC's) ageing fleet

