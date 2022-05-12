Production of Red Hawk is on track after first aircraft rollout, says Boeing

Leonardo approaches Slovakia with M-345
While the L-39NG is having success across the globe, Leonardo’s M-345 trainer aircraft is added to the list of proposed solutions to replace the Slovak Air Force’s ageing L-39 jets.
Boeing has unveiled the first T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer jet to be delivered to the USAF.
The USAF awarded the $9.2bn T-X contract for 351 aircraft to Boeing in September 2018 and the production work started in February 2021.
The aircraft was revealed during a 28 April rollout ceremony in the Boeing production facility at St Louis Lambert International Airport. The aircraft will remain in St Louis for ground and flight tests before being handed over to the USAF.
The Red Hawk aircraft, simulators and associated ground equipment are set to replace the Air Education and Training Command’s (AETC's) ageing fleet
The launch of the new Maritime Composite Training System is a key step toward modernising RN training under Project Selborne.
It seems appealing to fast-track pilot training by conducting most flights on simulators and omitting certain procedures if the West were to give more modern aircraft for Ukraine’s air force, but it might prove challenging in practice.
The new Innovation Lab will allow the force to explore novel training solutions while creating a space to engage with industry partners.
A positive evaluation of the M-346 means that personnel from Poland and neighbouring countries can train locally with the aircraft.
A major milestone has been achieved under the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) for the British Army. The winner of the single-sourced contract will be selected in 2025.