Training

Training capability jumps as TH-73A arrives

10th August 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The USN will have a total of 32 TH-57As delivered this year. (Photo: USN/Spec 2 Class Jason Isaacs)

The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.

On 6 August 2021, the first Leonardo TH-73A Thrasher training helicopter for the USN arrived at NAS Whiting Field-South near Milton in Florida from the Leonardo Helicopters facility in Philadelphia.

The aircraft is the first of an expected order of 130 airframes in the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS)  programme. It will be operated by Training Air Wing 5 (TRAWING FIVE) as a replacement for the Bell TH-57B/C Sea Ranger where it will be used for undergraduate rotary-wing and tiltrotor training for USN, USMC, Coast Guard and some overseas pilots.

‘The TH-73A can allow us to more closely replicate the performance ...

