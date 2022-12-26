Pentagon orders 26 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters

Leonardo announced on 24 December that the Pentagon has acquired additional 26 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters. The DoD awarded AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. a $110.5 million firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded contract for the US Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS).

The helicopters will be produced in Philadelphia, and work is expected to be completed in December 2024. The TH-73A will train aviators from the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

In January 2020, Leonardo, through AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., was awarded a $176 million firm-fixed-price agreement for the supply of 32 TH-73A helicopters, spares, support, dedicated equipment and specific pilot/maintenance training services.

However, the company could not proceed with the production due to the Airbus protest on the deal. In May 2020, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced that it has dismissed Airbus' protest and approved Leonardo's works to continue for the production of the first batch.

The second lot of 36 aircraft was ordered in November 2020 through a $171 million contract modification. In December 2021, the DoD awarded a $159.4 million deal for the third lot of 36 helicopters.