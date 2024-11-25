US services test wearable tech to improve soldier’s performance
Warfighters from the US Army, Marine Corps (USMC) and Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) recently tested a wearable digital health and human performance software solution to individually measure service members’ health and enable them to improve their performance.
Named Lightning Platform, it is a cyber-secure and custom-built mobile app developed by the Center for Body Computing (CBC) at the USC Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT), in partnership with the US Army and the DoD.
It can connect to a variety of body-worn sensors including Apple Watch, glucose monitors and medical-grade wearable devices enabling the platform to detect, record and display
More from Land Warfare
-
Romania opens the chequebook and reorganises as it watches Russian aggression
Romania is retiring old systems, some Soviet, and replacing them with western equipment from countries such as Sweden and Turkey and boosting existing modern fleets.
-
Milrem picks Texelis for partnership in drive to develop large UGV
Milrem has delivered or is building a total of 200 Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System UGVs and has chosen Texelis as partner in its effort to develop a UGV.
-
Sweden takes delivery of first M3 amphibious bridge and ferry system
The most recent nation to join NATO has joined other member nations in using the M3 system.
-
CV90 delivery to Slovakia imminent
Slovakia is undergoing a radical refresh of its equipment, like many central and eastern European countries, and the arrival of new vehicles will form a substantial part of this.
-
Mortar mobility: Patria’s TREMOS takes aim at the modern battlespace
In conversation... Patria’s Lauri Pauniaho talks to Shephard's Gerrard Cowan about how high mobility levels are essential for mortar systems in the face of modern counter-battery fire, and how a new platform-agnostic module can combine existing vehicles and mortar barrels into a cost-effective new weapon system.