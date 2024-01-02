To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army explores sending ground robots underwater for logistics supply

2nd January 2024 - 13:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Army trials have involved Bayonet autonomous UGVs. (Photo: Greensea)

The US Army is conducting research with commercially available solutions to assess their performance carrying diverse types of payloads.

The US Army has been seeking ways to improve its logistics capabilities and is exploring the deployment of underwater robotic vehicles in resupply missions.

The service is currently conducting research with commercially available solutions to evaluate their performance carrying diverse types of payloads.

The use of autonomous systems is intended to provide the army with additional distribution options as well as alternative routes in contested scenarios.

During a press conference at the AUSA 2023 event in Washington DC, Katherine Brodie, research oceanographer at the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), stressed that this approach can provide operational advantages.

