US trains Japan on air operations centre planning

6th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The US and Japan have collaborated on how to enable air power at an operational level. (Photo: USADF)

Personnel from the USAF's 505th Training Squadron have assisted Japan in understanding air operations centre planning and building an instructor cadre.

The USAF's 505th Training Squadron (TS) has fulfilled a request by Japan to assist with understanding how an air operations centre (AOC) plans and executes and how to build instructional standards to enable air power at operational level.

The 505th's Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit deployed a team of instructors to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to train 15 members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), focusing on academic instructor standards, AOC organisation, joint planning, force packaging, dynamic targeting and proposed Block 20 upgrades to the AOC Weapon System.

41st Electronic Combat Squadron members assisted with electronic warfare instruction and provided an overview of non-kinetics planning and execution.

'The training we were able to provide directly ties to Secretary [of the Air Force Frank] Kendall’s operational imperatives,' said Lt Col Jason Gossett, 505th TS commander. 'Our squadron’s capability to provide mobile training options to prepare the US, allies and partners for a modern conflict with a peer competitor makes us a unique force multiplier at the operational level.' 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

