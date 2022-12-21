Japanese defence plans reflect a drastically changed security environment
Japan has announced a significant shake-up of its defence policy with a $320 billion capability improvement plan, the procurement of counter-strike capabilities and a pledge to increase spending to 2% of GDP by 2027.
In three new documents, the New National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy, and the Defence Capability Improvement Plan, the Japanese government has pledged to strengthen its military, citing the threat posed by China and North Korea.
Japan's new defence push at a glance
- Pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2027
- $320 billion investment in a defence capability improvement plan
- The procurement of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
India takes a step towards hypersonic capability
India's latest test of its HAVA hypersonic vehicle takes the country a step further towards fielding a functional weapon system.
-
Asia makes waves in the global defence market (Opinion)
Asian defence manufacturers are really starting to make themselves felt, with products being exported to new customers such as NATO and Five Eyes nations.