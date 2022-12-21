To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japanese defence plans reflect a drastically changed security environment

21st December 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Japanese guided missile destroyer Chokai (DDG-176). (Photo: DVIDS)

Based on current numbers, the commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence will see Japan rise to one of the world's biggest defence spenders.

Japan has announced a significant shake-up of its defence policy with a $320 billion capability improvement plan, the procurement of counter-strike capabilities and a pledge to increase spending to 2% of GDP by 2027.

In three new documents, the New National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy, and the Defence Capability Improvement Plan, the Japanese government has pledged to strengthen its military, citing the threat posed by China and North Korea.

Japan's new defence push at a glance

  • Pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defence by 2027
  • $320 billion investment in a defence capability improvement plan
  • The procurement of

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

