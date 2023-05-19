US Air Force recommences Air Operations Center training activity

The USAF's 505th Training Squadron (TS) has reopened its doors to students following the largest modernisation of Air Operations Center (AOC) initial qualification training in the history of the unit,

After pausing formal student training for around six months, the 505th has updated its syllabi, courseware, and exercises and created a modern scenario focused on large-scale combat operations.

The decision to pause AOC initial qualification training for six months required coordination and approval from the US Air Force Warfare Center, Air Combat Command and worldwide AOCs.

'We understand the difficult position we placed air components in by pausing one of our core training functions within the wing,' said Col Adam Shelton, 505th Test and Training Group commander.

'The new product the FTU has rolled out incorporates new doctrine and tactics related to agile combat employment and joint all-domain operations while still focusing on the basics of operational command and control.'

The AOC FTU leveraged its Australian, French and UK exchange officers in the process.

'While the squadron always incorporated US partners and allies into instruction, the break in training and the change in focus to the Pacific allowed us to make this more robust,' said Royal Australian Air Force Sqn Ldr Sean Bedford, 505th TS assistant director of operations and exchange officer.

'The updated exercises now incorporate the E-7 Wedgetail and other Australian air and space capabilities to ensure US and Australian graduates have a basic understanding of the operational level of war.'