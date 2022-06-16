To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine faces major artillery imbalance despite MLRS donations

16th June 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

British Army M270B1 MLRS firing an M31 rocket during training on Salisbury Plain. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The provision of MLRS from the UK may only dent a deep fires imbalance between Russian and Ukrainian forces, but it raises the question of production capacity.

The UK intends to supply Ukraine with M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs) to Ukraine along with M31A1 rockets ‘at scale’, according to a 6 June announcement by the MoD.

The MoD did not specify how many launchers would be provided, but the BBC reported that three would be provided initially. They will join the four M142 HIMARS launchers previously provided by the US.

Ukraine has requested longer-range rocket systems to help it counter the Russian predominance in artillery. In certain areas of the Donbas region, it appears that Russia has been able to concentrate its artillery forces to

