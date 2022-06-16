Ukraine faces major artillery imbalance despite MLRS donations

The UK intends to supply Ukraine with M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs) to Ukraine along with M31A1 rockets ‘at scale’, according to a 6 June announcement by the MoD.

The MoD did not specify how many launchers would be provided, but the BBC reported that three would be provided initially. They will join the four M142 HIMARS launchers previously provided by the US.

Ukraine has requested longer-range rocket systems to help it counter the Russian predominance in artillery. In certain areas of the Donbas region, it appears that Russia has been able to concentrate its artillery forces to