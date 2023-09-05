To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Synthetic training capability demonstrated to UK Royal Navy

Synthetic training capability demonstrated to UK Royal Navy

5th September 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in a Phase Two demonstration of the Platform Enabled Training Capability. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

QinetiQ, Inzpire and BAE Systems have completed a demonstration of the Platform Enabled Training Capability (PETC) to the UK Royal Navy, a system designed to provide immersive collective training across multiple platforms for increased readiness and cost savings.

QinetiQ, Inzpire and BAE Systems delivered a further demonstration under Phase 2 of the PETC to the Royal Navy. The complex synthetic collective training demonstration was operated from Portsdown Technology Park delivering training to three platforms docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth: HMS Kent, HMS Diamond and HMS Queen Elizabeth, operating together.

Connecting into the three platforms simultaneously via satellite communications, the consortium enabled the delivery of a synthetic collective training environment, through scenarios adapted and delivered by a dynamic White Force. This allowed the crews of the three ships to conduct realistic training against a peer adversary.

Alongside representatives from the companies, the demonstration was attended by a team from Fleet Operational Standards and Training and a number of high-ranking RN personnel.

Related Articles

QinetiQ to demonstrate synthetic training for Royal Navy at I/ITSEC 2022

As an alternative to fully live or shore-based synthetic training, PETC enables the RN to demonstrate how synthetics can be used to create an immersive training environment within a ship’s own operations room.

The use of this environment aims to allow for the delivery of training whilst on deployment, across a number of vessels that may not be geographically close by, presenting opportunities for ships from multiple international forces to practice training together.

PETC therefore aims to provide more opportunities for training alongside international partners within a wartime environment, whilst offering significant time and cost savings to the customer, as well as environmental benefits due to the ships and crews not having to travel to the same extent for the synthetic collective training, compared with live training.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from DSEI 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us