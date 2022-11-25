QinetiQ to demonstrate synthetic training for Royal Navy at I/ITSEC 2022

QinetiQ, Inzpire and BAE Systems will deliver the next concept demonstration phase of the synthetic training solution Platform Enabled Training Capability (PETC) for the RN.

The trio is set to deliver this element in the summer and autumn of 2023.

The contract, announced by the partners on 24 November, is Phase 2 of PETC and will allow the RN to undertake combined simulated warfare training as a carrier task group while placed at different locations.

BAE Systems’ combat system digital twin will enable this by facilitating a faster transition in and out of the training environment.

QinetiQ said the combined industry team will mimic the combat systems of multiple platforms in the carrier task group, including the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, enabling them to work together in a common, simulated threat environment.

‘Phase 2 of PETC brings together key capabilities from QinetiQ, Inzpire and BAE Systems to accelerate the demonstration of synthetic collective training to our crews, ensuring they are ready for the demands of a future warfighting environment,’ said Capt Paul Brooks, Defence Operational Training Capability (Maritime) (DOTC(M)) senior responsible owner.

‘It will help us to understand how this training capability fits into the wider DOTC(M) programme,’ he added.

QinetiQ’s global campaign director for training and mission rehearsal Christina Balis said this phase ‘brings together key capabilities from QinetiQ, Inzpire and BAE Systems to accelerate the demonstration of synthetic collective training to our crews, ensuring they are ready for the demands of a future warfighting environment.’

In Phase 1, QinetiQ and Inzpire simulated a realistic warfighting situation in an immersive environment with the participation of the operational crew of the Type 23 frigate HMS Kent.

During that demonstration, the companies both participated in generation of the synthetic training environment via sensor emulators. This was then directly fed into the combat system of the RN vessel.

Inzpire then implemented its White Force data to create a rich training scenario.

QinetiQ told Shephard that the partners are expected to disclose further details of Phase 2 of PETC and conduct a concept demonstration at I/ITSEC 2022 next week in Orlando.

