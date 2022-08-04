UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment
Ukrainian Navy personnel have begun learning how to operate UK RN Sandown-class minehunters as outlined in the Ukrainian Naval Capabilities Enhancement Programme (UNCEP) deal.
The agreement was struck last year and includes selling two surplus RN Sandown class vessels to Ukraine.
Eighty Ukrainian personnel are receiving comprehensive expert instruction from RN mine hunting crews amid the conflict with Russia. Ukrainians have been arriving in cohorts from 22 May onwards, RN spokesperson Cdr Darren Mason told Shephard.
There are currently approximately 80 Ukrainian trainees and support staff based in the UK. Mason noted that courses have varied from
