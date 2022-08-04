To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment

UK supports Ukraine with more maritime training and equipment

4th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Training Ukrainian sailors are receiving is centred around enabling full crews to operate Sandown Class vessels. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The Royal Navy is training Ukrainian sailors for the operation of mine countermeasure vessels as grain finally begins to leave Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian Navy personnel have begun learning how to operate UK RN Sandown-class minehunters as outlined in the Ukrainian Naval Capabilities Enhancement Programme (UNCEP) deal.

The agreement was struck last year and includes selling two surplus RN Sandown class vessels to Ukraine.

Eighty Ukrainian personnel are receiving comprehensive expert instruction from RN mine hunting crews amid the conflict with Russia. Ukrainians have been arriving in cohorts from 22 May onwards, RN spokesperson Cdr Darren Mason told Shephard.

There are currently approximately 80 Ukrainian trainees and support staff based in the UK. Mason noted that courses have varied from

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us