Royal Navy welcomes multifunctional XV Patrick Blackett

On 29 July the UK RN held a welcoming ceremony in Portsmouth for its new research ship XV Patrick Blackett. It will be used by the experimentation and innovation organisation NavyX for a wide range of developments, allowing much faster and safer work because the new platform avoids the risks and restrictions involved with conducting experiments aboard an active warship.

RAdm James Parkin, director of development in the RN, told Shephard: ‘It tells everyone we’re taking experimentation and innovation seriously. We always have done. But now we have the sweet spot between small and fast, but large enough