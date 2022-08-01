To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Navy welcomes multifunctional XV Patrick Blackett

1st August 2022 - 11:09 GMT | by Ian Parker in Portsmouth

XV Patrick Blackett has reached 24kt in trial. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The newest research ship for the UK Royal Navy can be adapted to specific trials or experiments including testing UAVs, autonomous vessels and AI decision-making.

On 29 July the UK RN held a welcoming ceremony in Portsmouth for its new research ship XV Patrick Blackett. It will be used by the experimentation and innovation organisation NavyX for a wide range of developments, allowing much faster and safer work because the new platform avoids the risks and restrictions involved with conducting experiments aboard an active warship.

RAdm James Parkin, director of development in the RN, told Shephard: ‘It tells everyone we’re taking experimentation and innovation seriously. We always have done. But now we have the sweet spot between small and fast, but large enough

Ian Parker

Author

Ian Parker

Ian Parker became an aerospace and defence journalist in 1980 on Flight International

Read full bio

