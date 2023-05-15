Training begins in earnest for Indian C295 transport aircraft crews
The successful maiden flight last week of the first Airbus Defence and Space C295MW transport aircraft for India has paved the way for delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September.
Training of IAF pilots has already started at the Airbus International Training Centre in Seville, Spain.
The centre covers a full range of activity from qualifying pilots to recurrent training that keeps flight crews at their best performance levels.
Under the $2.6 billion 56-aircraft contract signed in September 2021, the first 16 aircraft will be assembled in Seville, to be delivered in ‘fly-away’ condition within the next three years.
