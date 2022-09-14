Top Aces bags another CAF CAS contract

Top Aces has been selected to provide advanced adversary air training to pilots at Eglin AFB in Florida and Luke AFB in Arizona under the USAF Combat Air Force (CAF) Contracted Air Support (CAS) programme.

The $175 million contract, announced on 12 September, will begin in support of USAF F-35A and F-22 fleets next month and will be carried out over the next five years.

Luke AFB has been known as one of the jewels in the crown of the CAF CAS programme, being the home of the F-35 wing and F-16 training.

Top Aces received Military Flight Release status from the USAF for its F-16 advanced aggressor fighter aircraft last month.

The company has been providing its portion of the $6.4 billion CAF CAS programme with its F-16A Block 5s it acquired from Israel in 2021.

Top Aces is also bidding for the Royal Canadian Air Force Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) requirement and is providing ADAIR to the German Armed Forces.