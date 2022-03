After initial discussions on the programme that started in 2013, the Canadian government has officially released the RFP for its Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) requirement to provide a unified aircrew training system for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

FAcT will combine all RCAF pilot, Air Combat Systems Officer (ACSO) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator (AES Op) training in Canada within one programme.

The multibillion-dollar contract will last for at least 20 years and is one of the most significant service contracts ever awarded by the Canadian Department of National Defence.

Over the past decade, up to six companies or consortia had