Three A-29 Super Tucanos find new home at US Air Force Test Pilot School

A batch of three A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have joined the Edwards Air Force Base in the US, the first newly assigned aircraft to arrive at the base’s Air Force Test Pilot School (TPS) in more than 30 years. According to the US Air Force (USAF), the aircraft will be used to help expand its flight test and training capabilities.

The final Super Tucano aircraft originally completed delivery to the USAF Special Operations Command in April 2022. The trio were divested, however, after mission requirements changed.

“The decision to transfer A-29 aircraft to Edwards is a result of thoughtful analysis by the Test Pilot School [TPS] and an excellent example of command agility and collaboration to take advantage of a unique, fleeting opportunity,” said Michael Banzet, director of plans and programmes at Air Force Test Center, a development and test organisation of the USAF. Banzet added that the decision to acquire the aircraft was twofold.

“Not only does this repurpose a $63 million taxpayer investment, it also modernises and expands TPS curriculum to accelerate the fielding of combat capability for the USAF,” he remarked

According to TPS, the A-29’s design and ability to externally hang equipment through wing pylons will allow it to carry out training and research on a variety of multi-domain sensors and weapons, minimising its reliance on T-38 and F-16 aircraft.

The light attack aircraft have generated interest from more customers in recent months, with Embraer announcing an order for six A-29 Super Tucanos from Uruguay’s Air Force in August 2024, and six for Paraguay’s Air Force in July.

